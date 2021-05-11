Ohio reports single-day increase of 1,411 new COVID-19 cases

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - As of Tuesday, the Department of Health said 19,439 coronavirus deaths have been verified in the state of Ohio with at least 1,085,733 cases since the start of the pandemic.
Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine did not schedule a regular COVID-19 briefing on Tuesday afternoon.
The 24-hour increase of 1,411 reported cases is a cumulative of all positive test results as a lagging indicator the Ohio Department of Health received on Tuesday; not a total number of new infections reported in a single day.
An additional 174,833 total cases are presumed to be linked to COVID-19 under the CDC expanded definitions and included in the Ohio Department of Health’s reporting.
Out of the 57,545 total hospitalizations reported on Tuesday, at least 7,939 individuals were admitted to intensive care units.
