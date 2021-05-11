Thieves try to use stolen credit card in Greenwich Village taken out of car in New Russia Township

GREENWICH VILLAGE, Ohio (WOIO) - The Lorain County Sheriff’s Office is urging the community to come forward and identify the suspects who tried to use a stolen credit card at the Mikey Mart in Greenwich Village.
The credit card came from a wallet stolen from a car in New Russia Township on May 6, according to the sheriff’s office.
Take a close look at the surveillance photos shared by the sheriff’s office:
Call Lt. Vansant 440-329-3880 if you recognize them.
