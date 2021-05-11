UH doctor encourages parents to get their kids vaccinated

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Calais Gathings has two kids, and she’s not ready to get them vaccinated because of the side effects she said that come with vaccinations.
“It’s just too many strands. You don’t know what you are getting injected into your body,” Gathings said.
19 News spoke with Dr. Robyn Strosaker, chief operating officer at University Hospitals Cleveland Medical Center, about the concerns parents have now that the Phizer vaccine is approved for people ages 12 and older.
Strosaker is ecstatic that Governor Dewine has given the green light for kids 12 and older to get the two-shot Pfizer vaccine starting Wednesday.
“There’s very good data to suggest the safety and efficacy of the Covid vaccine. We know that the Covid vaccine works much better than many of the flu vaccines that we give most years,” she said.
Right now to reach herd immunity Ohio needs to be 70 percent vaccinated which Strosaker says we aren’t close to.
She thinks parents should feel comfortable because of the amount of research that has been done.
“We’ve been vaccinating 16 and 17-year-olds with the Pfizer vaccine for several months now as well,” Strosaker said.
But Gathings is still not ready to give the vaccine a try.
“It’s just my personal opinion on it,” she said.
