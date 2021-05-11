2 men arrested for Slavic Village murder in early May

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Two men are now behind bars for the murder of a 25-year-old man in Slavic Village earlier this month.
Cleveland police said Marquel Cobb died after being shot multiple times just after midnight on May 3 in the area of Fleet and Broadway Avenues.
A juvenile was also shot, but survived.
The Northern Ohio Violent Fugitive Task Force arrested Trevon Green, 22, on Monday inside an apartment building in the 4400 block of Granada Blvd. in Cleveland.
U.S. Marshals said Green still had visible injuries from the shooting.
The second suspect, Elantra Murphy, 23, was arrested by the task force on Tuesday inside a home in the 900 block of Whitby Road in Cleveland Heights.
US. Marshal Pete Elliott stated, “One young man is dead and another seriously injured, so many more could have been hurt or killed by these suspect’s acts of violence and their lack of regard for human life. Violence perpetuated by suspects like this has such a grave impact in our communities, hopefully these two suspects will remain behind bars for a long time.”
