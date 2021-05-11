Woman shot multiple times in parking lot of Copley hotel

Woman shot multiple times in parking lot of Copley hotel
(Source: Summit County Ohio Crime Stoppers)
By Julia Bingel | May 11, 2021 at 11:08 AM EDT - Updated May 11 at 11:08 AM

COPLEY, Ohio (WOIO) - Copley police are asking for help identifying the man who shot a woman multiple times in a hotel parking lot.

Copley police said the shooting happened at 8:14 p.m.on March 27 in the 100 block of Montrose West Avenue, the old FairBridge Inn and Suites.

Man wanted for March 27, 2021 shooting in Copley.
Man wanted for March 27, 2021 shooting in Copley. (Source: Summit County Ohio Crime Stoppers)

Police said after the shooting, the suspect fled the area in a dark blue Dodge Caravan, driving by an unknown Black woman.

Vehicle wanted in March 27, 2021 Copley shooting.
Vehicle wanted in March 27, 2021 Copley shooting. (Source: Summit County Ohio Crime Stoppers)

The woman survived the assault.

Please call Detective Sergeant Mike Yovanno at (330) 670-2723 or e-mail him at myovanno@copley.oh.us if you have any information about this crime or the vehicle involved.

All callers may remain anonymous.

Copyright 2021 WOIO. All rights reserved.