Woman shot multiple times in parking lot of Copley hotel

COPLEY, Ohio (WOIO) - Copley police are asking for help identifying the man who shot a woman multiple times in a hotel parking lot.
Copley police said the shooting happened at 8:14 p.m.on March 27 in the 100 block of Montrose West Avenue, the old FairBridge Inn and Suites.
Police said after the shooting, the suspect fled the area in a dark blue Dodge Caravan, driving by an unknown Black woman.
The woman survived the assault.
Please call Detective Sergeant Mike Yovanno at (330) 670-2723 or e-mail him at myovanno@copley.oh.us if you have any information about this crime or the vehicle involved.
All callers may remain anonymous.
Copyright 2021 WOIO. All rights reserved.