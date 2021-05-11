12-year-old boy shot while walking on Cleveland’s West Side

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - A 12-year-old boy was shot on the city’s West side early Tuesday,
The victim told police he was walking in the area of W. 98th Street and Western Avenue around 3:20 a.m. when someone fired multiple shots from a passing vehicle.
The victim was shot in the elbow and was transported to MetroHealth Hospital by EMS.
Cleveland police said the shooting remains under investigation and they did not find any evidence of a crime scene in the area of W. 98th Street and Western Avenue.
