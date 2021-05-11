36-year-old Randolph man badly injured in two-vehicle crash

RANDOLPH TOWNSHIP, Ohio (WOIO) - The Ohio State Highway Patrol is investigating a crash Tuesday that left a 36-year-old man hospitalized with life-threatening injuries.
Jesse Marlow, of Randolph, was driving a 1995 Chevrolet Tahoe westbound on US-224 shortly after 8 a.m. when his vehicle went left of center, according to an OSHP media release.
A bucket truck traveling the same road in the opposite direction swerved into the westbound lane to avoid the Tahoe, the release said. The Tahoe corrected back into the westbound lane and caused a crash between the two vehicles.
The bucket truck continued off the north side of the roadway, deputies say, where it came to rest on its side.
Marlow was transported to Akron City Hospital. He was wearing a seat belt at the time of the crash.
The driver of the bucket truck was not injured. He too was wearing a seat belt.
US-224 was closed for about three hours while authorities investigated the crash and cleaned up the scene, OSHP said.
The investigation is ongoing.
