71-year-old woman dies in Akron car accident

AKRON, Ohio (WOIO) - A 71-year-old woman died Monday afternoon after she lost control of her Kia Optima and crashed into a tree.
Akron police said around 3:15 p.m., the victim was traveling eastbound in the right lane of the 100 block of W. Cedar Street when she went off the road and struck the tree.
She was not wearing a seatbelt.
EMS rushed her to Cleveland Clinic Akron General Medical Center, where she was pronounced dead.
Her name has not yet been released..
Investigators are working to determine if an unknown medical emergency contributed to the crash.
