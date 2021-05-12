Cavaliers star Kevin Love speaks during Cleveland Clinic health summit

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Cavaliers star Kevin Love is expected to provide remarks during the Cleveland Clinic’s 11th annual Patient Experience: Empathy and Innovation summit.
Love’s appearance is scheduled for approximately 11:30 a.m. on Wednesday.
The five-time NBA All-Star and 2016 champion with the Cleveland Cavaliers has been very outspoken about his struggles with mental health and depression following an in-game panic attack in 2017.
“I was nervous about how I was going to be received. There’s so many people who are dealing with anxiety disorder or depression or mental health issues across the board,” Love explained to Cleveland Clinic CEO and president Dr. Tom Mihaljevic.
Since opening up, Love has become a public supporter for mental health awareness.
“Having that community and being vulnerable allowed me to take the evolution in my life. Being able to speak about it has been therapy for me as well,” Love added.
Love founded the Kevin Love Fund in 2018 to help inspire others who may be suffering from physical or emotional distress.
