Cleveland Browns will open 2021 NFL season in Kansas City against the Chiefs
Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Chad Henne is sacked by Cleveland Browns defensive end Myles Garrett (95) during the second half of an NFL divisional round football game, Sunday, Jan. 17, 2021, in Kansas City. (AP Photo/Charlie Riedel) (Source: AP)
By Chris Anderson | May 12, 2021 at 8:20 AM EDT - Updated May 12 at 8:25 AM

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Details are beginning to trickle in now ahead of the official 2021 NFL schedule release.

It’s now confirmed by CBS Sports that the Cleveland Browns will travel to Kansas City to take on the Chiefs in what will be a rematch of the 2020 playoffs thriller.

The rematch is scheduled to air on CBS - Cleveland 19 at 4:25; a time slot usually reserved for one of the most appealing games of the week.

Baker Mayfield and the Browns battled until the very end in last year’s AFC playoff game, but the Chiefs came away with a 22-17 win, ending Cleveland’s season and Super Bowl chances.

The full schedule will be released on Wednesday night at 8 p.m.

