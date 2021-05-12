Cleveland police consent decree panel discussion focuses on crisis intervention and officer wellness

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - The United Way of Greater Cleveland and the Cleveland Branch of the NAACP are hosting an online dialogue Wednesday on the police reform mandated by the consent decree between the U.S. Department of Justice and the City of Cleveland.
The dialogue is the fifth in an 11-month long series of dialogues on the consent decree between the U.S. Department of Justice and the City of Cleveland.
The parties reached the consent decree after the DOJ investigated the use of force of the city’s police department after a well-publicized car chase and shooting that left two dead.
Wednesday’s event focuses on crisis intervention and officer wellness.
The online panel discussion — moderated by 19 News’ Harry Boomer — is open to the public.
Panelists include Carole Ballard, Director of Training and Education, ADAMHS Board of Cuyahoga County; Bridget Brennan, Acting U.S. Attorney, Northern District of Ohio; Reverend Dr. Jawanza Colvin, Pastor, Olivet Institutional Baptist Church; Dr. Randolph Dupont, Cleveland Police Monitoring Team; Deputy Chief Joellen O’Neill, Cleveland Division of Police; Captain James McPike, Cleveland Division of Police; and Rosie Palfy, Community Advocate
Watch the event here starting at 6 p.m.
