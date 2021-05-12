Former First Lady Michelle Obama joins CMSD’s CEO to give more than 100,000 meals to Cleveland families

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - The former First Lady Michelle Obama has joined hands with CMSD CEO Eric Gordon at Partnership for a Healthier America’s virtual summit.
Together they are going to be feeding 3,000 Cleveland families.
“So the whole notion of being able to find fresh produce and make a healthy meal every night became less accessible,” Obama said.
Food insecurity in Cuyahoga County has jumped from 15% in 2018 to 20% county wide in 2020 and child poverty rates in Cleveland are the highest in the country among the 50 largest US cities.
Obama with CMSD will hand out 140,000 meals to local families to end hunger.
The distribution is set to happen over the course of 4 weeks.
Gordon said he is thrilled to be part of this initiative.
“And these boxes are gonna help bridge the gap between families trying to stretch their food dollar while simultaneously helping us to continue to teach healthy food and meal prep so we’re really excited to be a part of this with our city and our community partners in Cleveland as well,” Gordon said.
To sum it all up Obama being PHA’s honorary chair is bringing much needed attention to this ongoing food struggle that exists not just in Cleveland but all over the country.
“But when things are ok and you’re feeding yourself and your family is good that’s the goal that’s what you’re waking up trying to do every day,” Obama said.
