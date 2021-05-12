How the Top 5 current Cleveland athletes stack up among the best

How good is Nick Chubb? He missed four games last season because of the knee injury, and still finished in the Top 7 in rushing. All while sharing the duties with another tremendous back, Kareem Hunt, who actually had nine more carries than Chubb did in 2020. And, of course, if you really think that most of the six who finished ahead of Nick in rushing yards are better than him ... I mean, Jonathan Taylor had 42 more carries than Chubb, David Montgomery 57! ... well, then you haven’t really been watching.