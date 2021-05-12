Lawmaker to introduce bill that would end Ohio’s mask mandate, health orders

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - A Republican state lawmaker said he intends on introducing a draft on Wednesday that, if passed, would end Ohio’s health orders once Senate Bill 22 takes effect in June.
State Rep. Scott Wiggam, of Wayne County, tweeted: “SB 22 goes into effect on June 23, 2021. On that day the Ohio legislature will have this concurrent resolution in place to rescind the mandates by simple majority vote.”
Senate Bill 22 was passed in March by state lawmakers following an override of Gov. Mike DeWine’s veto. The law restricts the governor’s authority and the position’s ability to issue health orders at the time of a health crisis.
The governor previously said he would drop the statewide mask mandate if Ohio’s rate of cases per 100,000 dropped below 50 each day for a certain period of time.
Ohio Gov. DeWine is scheduled to give a statewide address on Wednesday at 5:30 p.m.
