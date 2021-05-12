Legislators bet on sports gaming coming to Ohio

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - The Ohio Senate is working on a bill to make it legal for Ohioans to bet on the Browns, Cavs, Indians, and any other team or event.
“Sports gaming is here right now. Illegally,” says State Sen. Kirk Schuring, a Republican from Canton, quarterbacking the effort.
Schuring is the chairman of the select committee on gaming.
“All we’re trying to do is regulate it, put guardrails around it and make sure that’s it’s done correctly and make sure the people of Ohio are not being hurt because of an illegal operation.”
The proposal has 40 licenses: 20 Type A which would allow the holder to serve as “the house” or “bank” and 20 Type B licenses for brick and mortar facilities with all the luxuries.
“Widescreen TVs and people coming in and enjoy a venue that is special, spectacular,” Schuring says.
The Type A license holders can pair with apps like FanDuel, DraftKings, and BarstoolSports. Each of the 40 licenses will cost $1 million.
Casinos, racinos, even sports venues could apply, but for new venues, Schuring wants to see economic benefit.
“We think it’s going to be an economic development tool for Ohio, and in fact, we’re going to say in the bill that one of the criteria for being awarded one of these licenses is you have to show economic development,” Schuring says.
The bill also includes “propositional betting,” where Ohioans can bet not just on the outcome of the game, but anything from who will fumble first to the outcome of the coin flip.
Schuring expects a bill to pass the Ohio Senate and Ohio House by the end of June for Gov. Mike DeWine to sign with sports betting opening in Ohio by Jan. 1, 2022.
