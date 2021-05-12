2-month-long investigation ends in Tuscarawas County traffic stop; seizure of large quantity of meth, fentanyl, cocaine, and firearms

TUSCARAWAS COUNTY, Ohio (WOIO) - A two-month-long investigation into drug trafficking in Tuscarawas County culminated Saturday in a traffic stop and the seizure of a large quantity of suspected methamphetamine, fentanyl, cocaine, and firearms inside the vehicle.
On Tuesday, investigators executed a warrant at the suspect’s residence on 5th Street NW in New Philadelphia, according to a media release from Tuscarawas County Sheriff’s Office.
There, authorities say they found “a large quantity” of suspected methamphetamine and fentanyl, and numerous firearms, some of which had been reported as stolen. Authorities also say they seized drug paraphernalia and several electronic devices and other items associated with drug trafficking.
The suspect — a Tuscarawas County resident — was incarcerated in the Summit County Jail following the traffic stop, the release said.
The Ohio Bureau of Criminal Investigation will test the suspected narcotics, according to the release. Pending the results of those tests, charges will be filed the Tuscarawas County Prosecutor’s Office.
The investigation is ongoing.
