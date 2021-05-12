Northeast Ohio man accused of human trafficking a woman, her underage daughter

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Multiple law enforcement agencies collaborated in a child exploitation investigation that resulted in the arrest of a Tuscarawas County man.
According to the Mahoning Valley Human Trafficking Task Force, Chad Robert Ryan was arrested on Saturday after he arrived to a location thinking that he arranged to pay $1,000 in exchange for sex with a woman and her 14-year-old daughter.
The 44-year-old man was charged with compelling prostitution, attempted unlawful sexual conduct with a minor, and possessing criminal tools; all felony crimes.
Ryan’s Dover-area home was also searched and his computer and cell phone were seized to be examined for child pornography.
The East Palestine Police Department, Tuscarawas County Sheriff’s Office, Ohio Investigative Unit, and Columbiana County Prosecutor’s Office assisted the human trafficking task force during the investigation.
“We know that those fueling the demand for human trafficking have no regard for jurisdictional boundaries when attempting to buy sex,” Ohio Attorney General Dave Yost said. “The Ohio Organized Crime Investigations Commission model gives local law enforcement officers the power to partner and share cross-border expertise, relationships and resources to thwart these criminals and end their exploits.”
