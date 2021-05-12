Northeast Ohio Weather: Slow warming trend and mainly dry the rest of the week

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - High pressure building in today. This will basically keep our area dry the rest of the week. The warm up will be slow due to a general north wind and the overall weather pattern is not moving fast. Partly cloudy sky today. Afternoon temperatures upper 50s to around 60 degrees. This is still 10 to 12 degrees below normal. Clear sky tonight. A light wind will allow temperatures to crash into the 30s. A good bet for frost away from the lakeshore. It’s sunshine tomorrow. High temperatures in the low to mid 60s. Partly cloudy on Friday. A weak upper level disturbance in the area could trigger a spot shower in the afternoon away from the lakeshore. Chances are, however, you will remain dry. Temperatures warm into the 60s Friday afternoon.