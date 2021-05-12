Ohio offers 1 million dollars weekly drawing, other incentives for people who are vaccinated

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Governor Mike DeWine is also offering millions of dollars in prize money for adults who get the shot. It’s just one of the new incentives the state offers to hopefully boost vaccinations announced during his statewide address Wednesday evening.
Starting May 26th, there will be a drawing each Wednesday where each winner will receive $1 million. Only people who have been vaccinated will be eligible to enter the drawing through a website. DeWine says the state will also use names from the voter registration database.
Young people 12 to 17 years old who are vaccinated will be entered into a different drawing for the chance to win a full four-year scholarship to any state university.
“We will do this every Wednesday for 5 straight Wednesdays, each time randomly selecting a student to receive the full 4-year scholarship,” DeWine announced.
They can also register through a website starting May 18th.
It’s another effort, this time by the state, to get more people vaccinated. As of this week, 42% of Ohioans have been vaccinated. According to a study by the Cleveland Clinic, of the COVID hospitalizations from January to April, 99% of them are people who haven’t received the vaccine.
“This is powerful; this is real-world evidence from our buckeye state that vaccinations do in fact save lives,” DeWine added.
The state drawings will begin on May 26th, conducted by the Ohio Lottery. People who enter the million-dollar drawing must live in Ohio, be at least 18 years old, and be vaccinated by the time of the drawing.
The prize money will come from the existing federal coronavirus relief funds, according to DeWine.
Copyright 2021 WOIO. All rights reserved.