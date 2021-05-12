Ohio reports single-day increase of 1,449 new COVID-19 cases

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - As of Wednesday, the Department of Health said 19,439 coronavirus deaths have been verified in the state of Ohio with at least 1,087,182 cases since the start of the pandemic.
The 24-hour increase of 1,449 reported cases is a cumulative of all positive test results as a lagging indicator the Ohio Department of Health received on Wednesday; not a total number of new infections reported in a single day.
An additional 175,238 total cases are presumed to be linked to COVID-19 under the CDC expanded definitions and included in the Ohio Department of Health’s reporting.
Out of the 57,718 total hospitalizations reported on Wednesday, at least 7,953 individuals were admitted to intensive care units.
