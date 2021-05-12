Portage County deputy shoots man who allegedly lunged at them with a knife

PORTAGE COUNTY, Ohio (WOIO) - A Ravenna Township resident was shot by a Portage County deputy after he allegedly tried to attack several deputies with a knife.
According to Portage County Sheriff Chief Deputy Ralph Spidalieri, four deputies went to Cody Osco’s home in the 5300 block of State Highway 14 early Wednesday morning.
Osco had outstanding warrants for multiple charges; including, failure to appear, intimidation of a crime victim, public indecency, criminal damaging and trespass in a habitation.
Spidalieri said the deputies were allowed inside the home and found Osco in the basement.
Osco then allegedly pulled out a knife, ignored commands to drop the weapon and lunged at the deputies.
One deputy shot Osco.
Spidalieri said the deputies provided first aid until EMS arrived.
He was then transported to University Hospital Portage Medical Center before being transferred to University Hospitals in Cleveland.
His condition has not been released.
None of the deputies were injured.
All four deputies are on paid leave pending the outcome of the investigation.
