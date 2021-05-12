Sentencing hearing for man who killed passenger while leading East Cleveland police on chase

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - The driver who led East Cleveland police on a chase that ended ended in a crash which killed his passenger, is scheduled to be sentenced Thursday in Cuyahoga County Court of Common Pleas.

Ryan Clemmons was also convicted on three additional drug possession and trafficking cases.

The chase happened in January 2021.

East Cleveland police said officers spotted the car, which was believed to be involved in drug activity, at the Marathon Gas Station.

Clemmons refused to pull over and ended up crashing at St. Clair Avenue and E. 110th Street.

The car caught on fire and the passenger was trapped inside.

Officers pulled Clemmons to safety, but were unable to rescue the passenger, identified as Shawn Crenshaw.