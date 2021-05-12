2 Strong 4 Bullies
Contests
CBS19 Advertising
Military Greetings
Cribbs in the CLE
W82TXT
Deals

Sentencing for man who killed passenger while leading East Cleveland police on chase

Ryan Clemmons
Ryan Clemmons(Source: Cuyahoga County Jail)
By Julia Bingel
Published: Jan. 26, 2023 at 7:41 AM EST|Updated: 43 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - The driver who led East Cleveland police on a chase that ended ended in a crash which killed his passenger, is scheduled to be sentenced Thursday in Cuyahoga County Court of Common Pleas.

Ryan Clemmons was also convicted on three additional drug possession and trafficking cases.

The chase happened in January 2021.

East Cleveland police said officers spotted the car, which was believed to be involved in drug activity, at the Marathon Gas Station.

Clemmons refused to pull over and ended up crashing at St. Clair Avenue and E. 110th Street.

1 killed after car crashes, catches fire amid East Cleveland police chase

The car caught on fire and the passenger was trapped inside.

Officers pulled Clemmons to safety, but were unable to rescue the passenger, identified as Shawn Crenshaw.

Most Read

Robby Nelson (Source: U.S. Marshals)
U.S. Marshals offer reward for help catching accused Cleveland drug dealer
5 people shot in Cleveland’s Brooklyn Centre neighborhood, police say
4th victim dies following shooting on Cleveland’s West Side, suspect charged
Cleveland Browns quarterback Deshaun Watson (4) reacts after his 12-yard rushing touchdown...
Police: Cleveland Browns QB Deshaun Watson’s truck stolen in North Olmsted
Officers later located the suspect, Bethel M. Bekele, 27, on the 100 block of South Fifth...
Dollar Tree employee murdered with machete, identities of suspect, victim released
Teens arrested in Parma for car thefts
Multiple teenagers arrested in Parma for stealing cars, fleeing police

Latest News

Beachwood City Schools add 3 new holidays
Shooting generic
21-year-old fatally shot at Cleveland gas station
32-year-old man fatally shot near Glenville neighborhood
32-year-old man fatally shot in Cleveland’s Glenville neighborhood
32-year-old man fatally shot in Cleveland’s Glenville neighborhood