Witness testimony has begun in the trial for the brother of Olympic gymnast Simone Biles

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Tevin Biles-Thomas is accused of killing three people on New Year’s Eve 2018.
“Something tragic occurred that night, five people were shot, three of those five lost their lives that night,” said Greg Mussman, prosecuting attorney.
Mussman laid out his case to the jury on Wednesday.
He says an altercation at a house party near Denison Avenue and West 45th street led to a shooting that killed Delvante Johnson, Toshaun Banks, and Devaughn Gibson.
“The state is charging Tevin Biles-Thomas with the deaths of all three,” said Mussman.
Also on Wednesday, three Cleveland Police officers who responded to the crime scene testified about what they saw that night.
The defense argued there were lots of people shooting at the time of the murders.
They insist it’s hard to tell who actually killed those three men.
More witnesses will be taking the stand throughout the week.
