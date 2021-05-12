72-year-old tour bus driver faces criminal charges for allegedly sexually assaulting Erie County Olive Garden employee

Vicente Lozano (Source: Erie County Sheriff)
By Julia Bingel | May 12, 2021 at 12:28 PM EDT - Updated May 12 at 1:19 PM

ERIE COUNTY, Ohio (WOIO) - Perkins Township police charged a 72-year-old tour bus operator after he allegedly touched an Olive Garden employee and asked her to come back to his hotel room for money.

Vicente Lozano, of Milwaukee, Wis., is charged with soliciting, kidnapping and gross sexual imposition.

Tour bus operator was arrested on May 10.
Perkins Township police said Lozano drove his bus to the restaurant in the 5200 block of Milan Road around 8:30 p.m. on May 10.

The employee walked onto the bus to deliver his to-go order.

Lozano then allegedly offered money for her to go back to his hotel room and touched her while pulling her into a hug.

He then also allegedly gave her his business card and told her where he was staying.

The employee went back inside the restaurant and her supervisors called police.

Officers arrested Lozano at his hotel room.

