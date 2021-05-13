Bright skies cause sun glare for morning commuters

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - The sun is shining on Northeast Ohio! Be wary of sun glare on your morning commute.
A warming trend will close out the week.
Cooler Thursday with afternoon temps in the lower to middle 60s. High 60s on Friday, Saturday and Sunday.
Trouble on I-90 EB this morning: A crash triggered traffic and blocked lanes near W. 44th Street.
Jamie Sullivan will update you on the potential delay. She also has detour details on an overnight bridge closure.
Watch a Thursday morning weather and traffic update in the video below.
Copyright 2021 WOIO. All rights reserved.