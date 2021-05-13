Bright skies cause sun glare for morning commuters

Commuter Cast
By Avery Williams | May 13, 2021 at 6:55 AM EDT - Updated May 13 at 7:22 AM

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - The sun is shining on Northeast Ohio! Be wary of sun glare on your morning commute.

A warming trend will close out the week.

Cooler Thursday with afternoon temps in the lower to middle 60s. High 60s on Friday, Saturday and Sunday.

Trouble on I-90 EB this morning: A crash triggered traffic and blocked lanes near W. 44th Street.

Jamie Sullivan will update you on the potential delay. She also has detour details on an overnight bridge closure.

Watch a Thursday morning weather and traffic update in the video below.

