Cedar Point set to re-open, bringing visitors back to Sandusky for the full season

SANDUSKY, Ohio (WOIO) - Cedar Point will open to the public on Friday, welcoming visitors to the Sandusky amusement park for its first full season since 2019.
“Our whole team is excited to see people again, our rides running again, playing our games, enjoying the atmosphere. We’re ecstatic,” said Director of Communications Tony Clark.
The popular family destination operated on a limited basis in 2020 due to COVID-19 and state restrictions.
The park will be open Friday through Sunday for the rest of May before expanding to a daily schedule for the rest of the season.
Cedar Point is kicking the summer off with Frontier Festival, opening the popular Frontier Town portion of the resort.
Special events will follow in the coming weeks and months.
Last year marked the 150th anniversary of Cedar Point, but most of the events were canceled due to the pandemic.
Celebrations for the milestone are planned for this year.
Last month, park officials announced the following COVID-19 health and safety protocols and changes from last season:
- Reservations will be required for Cedar Point and Cedar Point Shores Waterpark. Both Season Passholders and Single Day Ticketholders will need reservations.
- Temperature checks for guests have been discontinued.
- The health screen questionnaire will be conducted by associates at all entrance gates and will not be through the Cedar Point mobile app.
- There will be no limitations to ride capacity, but social distancing remains in place while waiting in line. Face coverings are recommended while riding rides.
- Guests aged 10 years and older are required to wear face coverings while indoors unless actively eating and drinking. Face coverings are not required outdoors unless it is not possible to maintain 6′ of social distancing. Face coverings should completely cover the nose and mouth and not have exhalation valves or vents, which allows virus particles to escape.
“The world needs more fun right now, and our team is ecstatic to welcome guests back to the park for a summer of new memories,” said Carrie Boldman, vice president, and general manager of Cedar Point. “With safety of guests and associates as our top priority, it’s time to get back to the things we know and love, including traditions with family and friends at Cedar Point.”
