Cleveland Clinic offering more walk-in vaccination locations

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - The Cleveland Clinic announced Thursday two more locations for people to walk-in without an appointment and receive the COVID-19 vaccination.
The Langston Hughes Community Health and Education Center is open Monday and Wednesday from 7:30 a.m.-3:30 p.m.
Lutheran Hospital is open Tuesdays from 7:30 a.m.-3:30 p.m.
Both places offer the Pfizer vaccine.
After you receive your first shot, they will make an appointment for your second shot.
Anyone 12 and older is welcome.
To schedule an appointment at another Clinic location, visit their website at Clevelandclinic.org/covidvaccine.
