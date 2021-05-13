Cleveland Hopkins International Airport partners with health department for COVID-19 vaccine clinics

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Looking to get vaccinated before a big trip? Cleveland Hopkins International Airport is just the place.
Get your shot at the airport on May 19 or May 20. Walk-ins are welcome, according to a press release.
The clinic is from at 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. at two locations.
Moderna shots are available for airport staff, stakeholders and their family members at the FSS Building, 5301 W Hangar Road.
Passengers and the public can get their Johnson & Johnson shot at the Main Terminal on the RTA level.
The airport said you’ll need 30 to 45 minutes to complete the vaccination process.
Schedule an appointment by calling (216) 664-2222 or clicking here.
These clinics are happening through a partnership with Cleveland Department of Public Health, according to a release.
