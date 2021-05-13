Cleveland police continue search for missing siblings, ages 11 and 15 years old

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - The Cleveland Division of Police is asking the public for assistance with locating a brother and sister who were reported missing on Monday.
According to investigators, 15-year-old Lailaha Workman and her brother, 11-year-old A’Keem Walley, left their East 68th Street home on Monday.
The mother of the children said the two left, but have not yet returned.
Anyone with information regarding the location of the two missing children can call detectives at 216-621-1234.
