Covid-19 vaccine for kids: pediatrician answers your questions

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Vaccinations are beginning for adolescents now that the CDC has recommended its use in those 12 to 15 years old.
The 19 News Vaccine Team found parents have a lot of questions.
We went to a pediatrician for answers.
“This is yet another step forward in what’s been a really challenging pandemic,” said Dr. Kimberly Giuliano, chair of primary care pediatrics at Cleveland Clinic Children’s.
She is answering questions from parents about the Covid-19 vaccine for kids all of the time.
If Covid-19 is so mild in children, why do they need to be vaccinated?
“But that’s not everybody. There are children who get hospitalized with Covid, there are children who develop the MISC of childhood, and that often causes the child to end up in the ICU,” Dr. Giuliano said.
It’s rare, but some children have even died.
“As a parent, I think I want to do everything I can to potentially minimize the risks of my child being in one of those severe categories,” she said.
Why were trials so fast and were any important steps skipped?
Dr. Giuliano said things moved faster because the red tape was cut.
“All of the important steps still occurred in the research studies,” she said.
No children in the trials got sick with coronavirus, meaning the vaccine was 100 percent effective.
What about side effects, short-term and down the road?
After the shots, children have experienced the same mild side effects as adults.
Long term, Dr. Giuliano said they’ll monitor the effects for kids in the trials.
“We don’t have theoretical concerns about long-term impact of the vaccine. What lives and stays in your body is the antibodies. And that’s the same as other vaccines that are out there,” she said.
She pointed out we also don’t know the long-term effects of Covid.
“So whether you’re concerned about the long term effects of the vaccine, which are likely low, or the long term implications of Covid, which we don’t 100% know either, either way, there’s a slight risk to consider,” she said.
When will the vaccine be approved for younger children?
Trials continue for children as young as six months old.
The vaccine could be authorized for younger kids in the next few months.
