FBI: Ohio man faces federal charges for possessing thousands of child pornography images

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - An Ohio man is facing federal charges for possessing child pornography.
According to the Federal Bureau of Investigation, the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children received a tip from Google indicating that child pornography was shared and downloaded by a cell phone and email address linked to Brenton Cronebach Jr.
An investigation was launched, leading to the execution of a search warrant on Wednesday at the 55-year-old Dover man’s home.
During questioning, Cronebach admitted to downloading thousands of images depicting child pornography and storing those items on flash drives that were later seized by investigators.
Cronebach was taken into custody without incident and charged with possession and transportation of child pornography. He will remain in federal custody in Mahoning County until his detention hearing on May 18.
The FBI is asking anyone that has a child that may have interacted with Cronebach with the intent of being groomed for future sexual encounters to call federal authorities at 1-877-FBI-OHIO.
Copyright 2021 WOIO. All rights reserved.