FBI seeks man accused of robbing bank in Cleveland

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - The Cleveland Division of the FBI is requesting the public’s help in identifying a man accused of robbing a Cleveland bank.
The robbery occurred just before 2 p.m. Wednesday at Fifth Third Bank, located at 600 Superior Ave.
A man walked inside the bank, approached the teller and demanded cash, according to the FBI.
He said he wanted 20s, 50s and 100s.
The man fled the bank with an undisclosed amount of money. No customers were visiting the bank when the robbery happened, the FBI said.
The suspect was seen walking in the direction of Euclid Avenue, according to a release.
He stands approximately 6 feet tall. He wore all black clothing with a red Anaheim Angels baseball hat. His face mask was blue.
The FBI released these photos of the suspect.
Contact the Cleveland Division of the Police, the Cleveland Division of the FBI or Crimestoppers with information about this crime.
Reward money is available, and tipsters can remain anonymous.
