Friday: Vaccine clinic at Salvation Army in East Cleveland

EAST CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Adults can get their Moderna vaccine Friday at the Salvation Army in East Cleveland.
A clinic is happening from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. at 1507 Doan Avenue. Walk-in appointments are available.
The shots are for Cuyahoga County residents over age 18, according to a press release.
A second-dose clinic is happening June 11, the Salvation Army said.
The Salvation Army partnered with the city of East Cleveland, the Cuyahoga County health department and the Northeast Ohio Alliance for Hope for this clinic.
