Gina DeJesus carjacked at gunpoint by several male suspects, Cleveland police say (video)

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Gina DeJesus, one of the three females who survived over a decade in captivity at a Cleveland home, was carjacked at gunpoint early Thursday morning.

According to a report from the Cleveland Division of Police, officers responded to the intersection of West 127th Street and Triskett Road at approximately 1:40 a.m. on Thursday morning for reports of the carjacking.

Police met the victim, confirmed by 19 News to be DeJesus, at the scene. She told investigators that she was traveling on West 127th Street when she turned onto Triskett Road.

DeJesus stopped momentarily on Triskett Road, which is when a silver sedan cut her car off and stopped in front of her vehicle, blocking her from leaving.

At least two male suspects exited the silver sedan and approached DeJesus’ vehicle. One of the males pointed a handgun at her face and told her to get out of the vehicle, DeJesus told police.

According to the crime report, DeJesus complied and gave the suspects her key fob, which they then drove away.

The silver sedan, which DeJesus initially said was occupied by up to four males, then drove from the scene.

The report states that in addition to the car being stolen, DeJesus’ purse and credit cards were also taken.

A DeJesus family friend told 19 News that, at this point, it is it not believed that she was targeted because of who she is. The carjacking appears to be a random attack.

The investigation is still ongoing. No arrests have been made at this time.

DeJesus, along with Michelle Knight and Amanda Berry, was kidnapped in 2002 and held prisoner for more than a decade inside Ariel Castro’s Seymour Avenue home. The three were able to escape together in May 2013.

After being held for 10 years in captivity, Gina DeJesus has created Cleveland Missing to help families going through the unimaginable. (Source: Sylvia Colon)

DeJesus has since founded the Cleveland Family Center for Missing Children and Adults . The center released a statement on her behalf: