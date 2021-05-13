Gov. DeWine answers questions regarding vaccine lottery, dropping COVID-19 health orders

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - As of Thursday, the Department of Health said 19,439 coronavirus deaths have been verified in the state of Ohio with at least 1,088,343 cases since the start of the pandemic.
Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine scheduled a COVID-19 briefing on Thursday afternoon, less than a day after announcing plans to soon drop the state’s COVID-19 health orders and an incentive plan, including five $1 million prizes to vaccinated Ohioans.
The 24-hour increase of 1,161 reported cases is a cumulative of all positive test results as a lagging indicator the Ohio Department of Health received on Thursday; not a total number of new infections reported in a single day.
An additional 175,661 total cases are presumed to be linked to COVID-19 under the CDC expanded definitions and included in the Ohio Department of Health’s reporting.
Out of the 57,809 total hospitalizations reported on Thursday, at least 7,955 individuals were admitted to intensive care units.
Copyright 2020 WOIO. All rights reserved.