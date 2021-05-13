Guilty plea from man who killed a Vietnam Veteran at Maple Heights laundromat

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - The man accused of shooting and killing a Vietnam Veteran at the Wash-N-Dry Laundromat in Maple Heights pleaded guilty Thursday morning to several charges; including, aggravated murder and felonious assault.
Carl Sanders murdered David Brown, 73, on Dec. 2, 2019.
Maple Heights police said Brown worked at the laundromat and was trying to stop Sanders from assaulting women there, when Sanders shot him twice.
Brown died at the scene.
Police arrested Sanders later that morning.
Cuyahoga County Court of Common Pleas Judge John Sutula will sentence Sanders on June 10 and he faces the possibility of life in prison.
