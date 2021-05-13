How do the top current Cleveland athletes rank among the best?

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - #2 ... Myles Garrett.
Garrett is the very definition of a game-changer. Ask the Indianapolis Colts, who were on the receiving end of Myles’ domination last October. You remember, all he did that day was rack up a sack, force an interception and cause a safety in the Browns’ win. Just another day at the office.
In fact, through the first nine games last season Garrett was dominating, looking every bit like the eventual Defensive Player of the Year. He had 9.5 sacks in those 9 games, and of course caused a lot of other problems for opponents, and then ... Covid benched him. He returned after missing two games, but, still feeling the after-effects, wasn’t the same down the stretch.
But as he proved in 2020, he has taken that next step to join the NFL’s elite. Aaron Donald. T.J. Watt. Either of the Bosa’s. Garrett is just as dominant, just as tough to stop, and just as likely to come up big when his team needs him most.
That’s why you give a guy $125 million, with $100 mil guaranteed. Because he’s a game-changer. The sack totals have always been there for Garrett; it was the ability to finally create chaos during a game’s biggest moment that earned him that money, and put him in contention for postseason awards.
As for this year, he’s more committed than ever. He’s entering his fifth season with the Browns, and as we know, he experienced almost everything during the first four. From 0-16 to 11-5, and Myles has had everything to do with that turnaround.
The next step is the Super Bowl, which only makes sense for one of the best defensive players in the NFL.
Copyright 2021 WOIO. All rights reserved.