Investigation finds massage therapist targeted Ohio State football players

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WOIO) - According to a press release from Ohio State University, the university became aware in March 2021 that the State Medical Board of Ohio investigated an independent massage therapist who targeted football players by engaging in “inappropriate and exploitative behavior”.
In the press release, the university confirmed that the State Medical Board of Ohio has revoked the massage therapist’s license.
Barnes and Thornburg led the independent investigation that was launched by Ohio State University after the allegations came to light.
Barnes and Thornburg found that no university or athletic department staff had knowledge of the massage therapist’s actions, according to the press release.
Ohio State University does not believe her actions violate the NCAA rules.
The university shared the massage therapist’s exploitative behavior with the NCAA and a report was made to the Franklin County Prosecutor’s office.
According to the release, the massage therapist is banned from campus and locations where students are lodging and has been served a cease and desist order regarding any additional contact with students, coaches, or staff.
