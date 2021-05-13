LA Chargers compare Cleveland Browns to ‘baked beans flavored Pop-Tarts’ in ‘the mistake on the lake’

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Apparently, it seems the LA Chargers forgot that the Browns won two more games than they did last season...
But that didn’t stop them from making fun of Cleveland after the 2021 NFL schedule was released on Wednesday.
To be fair, the Chargers tried to embarrass every team they are facing this season from a PowerPoint Presentation by The Ohio State University superstar alum Joey Bosa acting as the emcee.
Each slide showed jokes about each team and/or the city their home turf is in.
Compared to the rest, the slide on the Browns was rather simple.
Under “WK 5 VS BROWNS,” the slide calls Cleveland “the mistake on the lake.”
Wow, so original, how did they come up with that one?
Again, to be fair, they had a nickname for most cities that wouldn’t exactly be put on a tourism ad.
Under that, it said “things to do:” with an empty list.
Understandably, the team may not have had time to take a tour when they last came to Cleveland in 2018 to see all the city has to offer with that assumption...
Though Cleveland has even more attractions now than it did three years ago, our main tourist destinations have been here much longer than that.
They may have even seen a few of these on their way to FirstEnergy Stadium just by looking out the window:
- Rock & Roll Hall of Fame
- Great Lakes Science Center
- Playhouse Square
- West Side Market
- Cleveland Museum of Art
- Cleveland Museum of Natural History
- Cleveland Botanical Garden
- Cleveland Metroparks Zoo
- Greater Cleveland Aquarium
- A Christmas Story House
- Pro Football Hall of Fame (in Canton, but a close enough drive)
- Festivals for just about every holiday (Feast of the Assumption, Dyngus Day...)
- Streets filled with award-winning dining (East 4th Street, West 25th Street...)
- Cleveland Indians games
- Cleveland Cavaliers games
- Cleveland Browns games
Speaking of Cleveland Browns games, ESPN data shows attending them is high on the Dawg Pound’s list of things to do.
In fact, ESPN’s 2019 NFL Attendance stats (we’ll skip 2020 due to the pandemic) showed Cleveland had a 100% Home Percentage fan attendance rating versus 92.8 for the Chargers.
The Browns came up in one other slide.
The Chargers joked that the Pittsburgh Steelers’ team motto was “the browns is the browns.”
In case you need a refresher, that was from an interview by Steelers WR JuJu Smith-Schuster who was asked if he felt the Cleveland Browns were any different this year after finishing with an 11-5 record.
“I think they’re still the same Browns that I’ve played every year,” Smith-Schuster said. “I think they’re nameless gray faces. They have a couple of good players on their team. But at the end of the day, the Browns is the Browns. It’s AFC North football. They’re a good team. I’m just happy we’re playing them again.”
JuJu’s words did not age well... causing a backfire on social media and motivation for the Browns to beat the Steelers for their first playoff win in 26 years.
Will the Chargers learn the same lesson of “smack talk fires up the Browns even more” the hard way?
Time will tell.
The last time these two teams battled it out was on Oct. 14 2018, where the Chargers beat the Browns in Cleveland 38-14, so there is already a reason for the Browns to want to prove themselves to be better.
That, we are.
Back in 2018, the Chargers record was 12-4 while the Browns finished 7-8-1.
Last season, the tables turned as Cleveland rose to 11-5 while LA dropped to 7-9.
Again, that didn’t stop the Chargers from teasing the Browns nor any team they’re about to face this season.
As for the Chargers comparing the Browns to Bush’s Baked Bean flavored Pop-Tarts... there is no explanation as to how that became Cleveland’s fake flavor.
After all, the company is based in Tennessee.
Cleveland chef Michael Symon has a popular baked beans recipe, but they’re comparing us to Bush’s... so that can’t be it.
Anyway, the Chargers compared every team they are playing this season to a fake flavor of pop-tarts.
The Browns take on the Chargers in LA in Week 5 on Oct. 10 at 4:05 p.m. on CBS.
Will they have a response to the Chargers’ PowerPoint or Pop-Tart comparison before then?
Stay tuned to find out.
