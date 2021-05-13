25-year-old man charged with murder after shooting at Akron park

Hakim Mitcham is facing an aggravated murder charge for the shooting death of a 58-year-old man. (Source: Akron Police Department)
By Avery Williams | May 13, 2021 at 10:35 AM EDT - Updated May 13 at 10:41 AM

AKRON, Ohio (WOIO) - A 25-year-old man was charged with murder Wednesday after he confessed to fatally shooting a 58-year-old man.

Randall Lee Proctor, of Akron, died May 8 from injuries suffered in a shooting at Grace Park.

Police said Proctor was shot in the head while sitting on a park bench.

The suspect, now identified as Hakim Mitcham, ran away after the shooting, according to police.

Police investigation to led Mitcham being a person of interest.

Mitcham surrendered at police station and confessed, police said.

He is currently in the Summit County Jail.

