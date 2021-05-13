25-year-old man charged with murder after shooting at Akron park

AKRON, Ohio (WOIO) - A 25-year-old man was charged with murder Wednesday after he confessed to fatally shooting a 58-year-old man.
Randall Lee Proctor, of Akron, died May 8 from injuries suffered in a shooting at Grace Park.
Police said Proctor was shot in the head while sitting on a park bench.
The suspect, now identified as Hakim Mitcham, ran away after the shooting, according to police.
Police investigation to led Mitcham being a person of interest.
Mitcham surrendered at police station and confessed, police said.
He is currently in the Summit County Jail.
