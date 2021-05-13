Meijer opens new supercenter in Seven Hills

SEVEN HILLS, Ohio (WOIO) - Grocery shopping in Seven Hills just got easier: Meijer opened a new supercenter Thursday.
The store is located at 7701 Broadview Road.
You can visit between 6 a.m. and midnight, seven days a week. Operating hours are currently adjusted due to the pandemic, according to a release.
Meijer practices coronavirus safety measures, including masks.
The store offers grocery pickup and delivery, Meijer said in a release. You can also scan your items as you shop.
Copyright 2021 WOIO. All rights reserved.