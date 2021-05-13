Meijer opens new supercenter in Seven Hills

By Avery Williams | May 13, 2021 at 5:26 AM EDT - Updated May 13 at 5:28 AM

SEVEN HILLS, Ohio (WOIO) - Grocery shopping in Seven Hills just got easier: Meijer opened a new supercenter Thursday.

The store is located at 7701 Broadview Road.

You can visit between 6 a.m. and midnight, seven days a week. Operating hours are currently adjusted due to the pandemic, according to a release.

Meijer practices coronavirus safety measures, including masks.

The store offers grocery pickup and delivery, Meijer said in a release. You can also scan your items as you shop.

