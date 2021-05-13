Northeast Ohio Weather: More sunshine and a gradual warming trend

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Large area of high pressure just to our west. This will keep our weather pretty quiest the next few days. Sunshine today with afternoon temperatures in the lower to middle 60s. Clear sky tonight. I won’t be as cold as last night, but I would still plan in some areas of frost. Best chance of this in the valleys. Overnight temperatures will be in the upper 30s. More sunshine in the play tomorrow and a little milder. High temperatures in the 60s. I now have more of a mostly cloudy sky Saturday as high clouds roll in. Temperatures in the afternoon will be in the 60s.