Northeast Ohio weather: Warming trend kicks into high gear Friday, frost threat low through weekend

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - A sprawling area of high pressure over the Midwest will build over our area by Friday.
This feature will be our dominant weather-maker through the end of the work week, and into the beginning of the weekend.
Expect quiet and dry conditions tonight, Friday, and through the weekend.
We have some good news for gardeners, too.
Temperature-wise, we’re going to spend our evening in the 40s.
We are not expecting any widespread frost tonight, or for the next seven days.
After Friday night, we don’t even anticipate any patchy frost around here.
High temperatures will climb into the mid and upper 60s from Friday through Monday.
By Tuesday of next week, temperatures will be warming into the mid (and even a few upper) 70s.
At this time, we do have the forecast mainly dry from today through the middle of next week.
