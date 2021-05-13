Ohio’s ‘golden tickets:’ Everything we know about the $1 million vaccine sweepstakes

COLUMBUS, Ohio (FOX19) - Ohio is giving out five separate million-dollar prizes to vaccinated adults in the state as an incentive to get the COVID-19 vaccine, which Gov. Mike DeWine described as an “invisible shield” and a “proven weapon.”
DeWine announced the sweepstakes on Wednesday evening during a statewide address in which he also said Ohio’s health orders will end June 2.
The contest for adults aged 18 and over will begin May 26. The state will conduct random drawings for five successive Wednesdays. The winner each week will receive $1 million, sourced from unused federal coronavirus relief funds.
Ohio adults aged 18 and older will be entered into the weekly drawing, according to a release from DeWine’s office. All registered voters will automatically be included.
At least one vaccine dose is required to win. Once selected, officials will reach out to ask permission to call the resident’s medical provider to confirm the vaccination. Officials will also ask to see the vaccination card as proof.
If the drawing’s winner is not vaccinated, officials will move on to the second name and, if needed, the third. Officials are confident they won’t need to go much farther than that based on the percentage of Ohio’s adult population that is vaccinated.
Winners will not be able to remain anonymous.
Further details and contest rules will be announced by the Ohio Department of Health and the Ohio Lottery Commission next week during a briefing to news media.
A separate contest for Ohio teens aged 12-17, also beginning May 26, will offer five full four-year scholarships to any state university in Ohio. The scholarships will include tuition, room and board and books. An online portal will open for young people to register May 18.
The million-dollar sweepstakes is not without its critics, including Ohio House Minority Leader Emilia Sykes (D-Akron), who criticized the use of federal relief funds.
“As elected leaders, we’re obligated to take seriously our duty to be good stewards of taxpayer dollars,” Sykes said in a statement. “Using millions of dollars in relief funds in a drawing is a grave misuse of money that could be going to respond to this ongoing crisis. Ohioans deserve better than this. I do hope people continue to get the vaccine and help our state reach herd immunity so our economy and way of life can thrive again.”
However, Ohio State Senator Cecil Thomas (D-Cincinnati) disagrees.
“I think [the governor’s] ideas of incentivizing both young and older people to take the vaccine without mandating that they do so is a great idea, and I hope I win the million dollars!” Thomas said.
Ohio State Rep. Bill Seitz (R) also said he is on board with the plan.
“I think his ideas of incentivizing both young and older people to take the vaccine without mandating that they do so is a great idea, and I hope I win the million dollars,” Seitz said.
See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Click here to report it. Please include title of story.
Copyright 2021 WXIX. All rights reserved.