Water main break closes Superior Road in Cleveland Heights

CLEVELAND HEIGHTS, Ohio (WOIO) - A water main break has triggered a road closure at a major intersection in Cleveland Heights.
Superior Road between Lee and Redwood roads is closed, according to a police department Facebook post.
Cleveland Heights police are asking drivers to avoid the area.
The water main break happened around 10 a.m. Wednesday at Lee and Superior roads.
Cleveland Water officials said this is a six inch water main and is causing minimal damage to the road.
Superior Road is estimated to be closed until 3 p.m. Thursday.
