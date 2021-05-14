Akron man found guilty in cold-case rapes

AKRON, Ohio (WOIO) - Summit County Prosecutor Sherri Bevan Walsh announced today that a Summit County jury found Prentice Smith, 45, of Akron, guilty of four cold-case rapes.
Smith was found guilty of five counts of Rape with Sexually Violent Predator specifications and four counts of Kidnapping.
The rapes occurred in Jan. of 2011, March of 2015, May of 2015, and Dec. of 2018, according to the press release.
DNA was collected from the crime scenes which eventually was matched to Prentice Smith.
He was arrested in June of 2019.
“Justice has finally come for the survivors of these horrible attacks. I am so proud of these women who came forward and testified against this serial rapist,” said Prosecutor Walsh. “I am also proud of the Assistant Prosecutors as well as our Sexual Assault Specialist for their work on this case. Finally, I want to thank the Akron Police Department for their collaboration in helping solve this crime.”
Smith will be sentenced on May 25 at 11 a.m.
Copyright 2021 WOIO. All rights reserved.