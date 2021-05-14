Willoughby man accused of killing 3-week-old son remains out on bond following court hearing delay

LAKE COUNTY, Ohio (WOIO) - The man charged with murder for the death of his 3-week-old son faced a Lake County Court of Common Pleas judge on Wednesday.

William Beasley was initially expected to change his plea in the case, but his defense instead asked for the hearing to be continued so more experts could prepare a report.

The judge granted the request, giving Beasley and his defense team more time.

Investigators from the Willoughby Police Department said Beasley killed his newborn son Zachary in May 2020.

The 30-year-old suspect called 911 on May 22, 2020 to report that his son was having trouble breathing, police said. Paramedics responded to the Lost Nation Road apartment and transported the boy to Hillcrest Hospital where he died a week later.

According to the Cuyahoga County Medical Examiner, the infant died from “complications of blunt force injury to head, trunk, and extremities with skeletal and brain injuries.”

The baby’s death was ruled a homicide.

Beasley, who is out on bond, is next scheduled to be back in court on Aug. 18 for a pre-trial hearing. If a deal isn’t met, trial could begin in December.

