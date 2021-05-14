Willoughby man accused of killing 3-week-old son expected to plead guilty

LAKE COUNTY, Ohio (WOIO) - The man charged with murder for the death of his 3-week-old son is expected to plead guilty Monday morning.

Investigators from the Willoughby Police Department said William Beasley killed his newborn son Zachary in May 2020.

The 30-year-old suspect called 911 on May 22, 2020 to report that his son was having trouble breathing, police said.

Paramedics responded to the Lost Nation Road apartment and transported the boy to Hillcrest Hospital where he died a week later.

According to the Cuyahoga County Medical Examiner, the infant died from “complications of blunt force injury to head, trunk, and extremities with skeletal and brain injuries.”

The baby’s death was ruled a homicide.

