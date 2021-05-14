2 Strong 4 Bullies
Plea change expected from Willoughby man charged with killing infant son

By Chris Anderson
Published: Feb. 8, 2022 at 6:19 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
LAKE COUNTY, Ohio (WOIO) - The man charged with murder for the death of his young son is expected to change his plea on Tuesday morning.

A court hearing for William Beasley is scheduled for 9 a.m.

Lake County court records show Beasley was initially indicted on the following:

  • Murder
  • Involuntary manslaughter
  • 2 counts of endangering children
  • Felonious assault

Willoughby police said Beasley killed his infant son, who was approximately 1 month old, in May 2020.

William L. Beasley
William L. Beasley(Source: Provided to WOIO)

The suspect called 911 emergency services to report that his young child Zachary was having trouble breathing, police said.

First responders arrived to Beasley’s Lost Nation Road apartment and took the child to Hillcrest Hospital.

The infant was pronounced dead a week later. According to the Cuyahoga County Medical Examiner’s Office, the baby’s death was ruled a homicide from “complications of blunt force injury to head, trunk, and extremities with skeletal and brain injuries.”

This story will be updated.

Copyright 2021 WOIO. All rights reserved.

